Williams, Shirley
Shirley Ann Williams, age 78, born October 19, 1941 in Columbus, Ohio, passed away March 25, 2020. A 1960 graduate of East High School. Retired from the State of Ohio with 41 years of service as a Phlebotomist at OSU Hospital (Main Campus). Preceded in death by daughter Crystal Robinson, parents Idella and William Robinson, brothers Joseph Herbert, Willie, Clarence and Richard Robinson, and sisters Louella Holmes and Carol Ivey. Survived by husband, Albert Williams, Sr.; sons, Albert Jr. and Isadora "Ike" Williams; daughter, Cheryl Williams; brothers, Arthur J. Randle, Sherman and Paul (Linda) Robinson; granddaughter, Ciara Williams; great grandson, Aiden Williams; sister-in-law, Marie Mills; brother-in-law, Arthur Ivey; best sister-friend, Beverly Kimble; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Due to current public health restrictions, a private service will be held in the chapel of DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., with burial following in Eastlawn Cemetery. To express condolences to the Williams family, please visit Shirley's online tribute wall at
www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2020