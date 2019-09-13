|
|
Ziegler, Shirley
1935 - 2019
Shirley Ziegler, 83, of Westerville, passed away September 10, 2019. Shirley was born September 29, 1935 to Otto and Ida (Goode) Meyers. Shirley will be deeply missed by her husband, Jim "Buck" Ziegler of 62 years; children, Jimmy (Suzan), Gary (Tanya), and Sharon; grandchildren, Jason (Michelle) Ziegler, Erin (Ryan) Hoffman, Jerred Ziegler, Christopher Cook, Samantha (Colin) Smith, Jackie (Mitchell) Arthur and Emily Boll, great-grandchildren, Mason, Madison and Jaelyn. Shirley was the matriarch of the family and had many dear friends that adored her. She will be remembered for her quick wit and sense of humor. If anyone needed praying for or had a crisis Shirley was the first one called as her faith of God was very powerful. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and was respected by all. Visitation will be Saturday, September 21 from 11 am-12 pm with a mass immediately following at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus with Chaplin Michael Reynolds officiating. In lieu of flowers, family request donations to be made to Hospice of Central Ohio. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 14, 2019