The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Resurrection Cemetery
Lewis Center, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shrissa Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shrissa Holmes


2003 - 2019
Shrissa Holmes Obituary
Holmes, Shrissa
2003 - 2019
Shrissa Holmes, age 16, of Columbus, OH, passed unexpectedly on Dec. 16, 2019. She is preceded in death by her mother, Tammy Cornell; and great aunt, Bev Crabtree. Shrissa is survived by her grandmother, Peggy Morris-Shults; great grandmother, Evelyn Morris; sisters, Tehya and Cheyenne Holmes; father, William Holmes; uncles, Jesse Cornell, Jeff Trusler, and Mitch Holmes; grandpa, Bill; many more extended family and friends. Shrissa volunteered at the Linden Lutherin Church community kitchen. Shrissa also donated her corneas so that another may see by her gift. Shrissa loved music and was an amateur rapper and producer. She adored her sisters, always kept them in her heart, and always put them first. Shrissa was known by many, and loved by all. She will be deeply and sorely missed. Services will be held at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington ,OH 43085. Visitation will be from 1-3 PM and 5-7 PM on Sunday Dec. 22, 2019; funeral service will be Monday Dec. 23, 2019 at 10 AM, with Pastor Cal Alexander Presiding. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Lewis Center. For full obituary and condolences, www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2019
Remember
