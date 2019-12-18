|
|
Lubell, Sigrid
1924 - 2019
Sigrid Flesvik Lubell, 95, a longtime resident of Bexley, Ohio, passed away on December 13, 2019 at Sunrise of Gahanna. Sigrid was born October 26, 1924 in Feiring, Norway to Olaus and Hannah (Bekkelund) Flesvik; she was the last surviving child of 9 born to this union; also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Alan Lubell and grandson Ryan Lubell. Sigrid moved to the United States at the age of 18 and married Alan in 1954. She worked for many years at the Health Food Center (now GNC) at Town & Country in Whitehall, the Bexley Co-Op and was a lifelong member of the Scandinavian Club of Columbus. Sigrid leaves behind many who will cherish her memory, including her sons, Jim (Mylene) Lubell, Bob Lubell, and Brian (LuAnn) Lubell; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Graveside Memorial Service is tentatively planned for 11am on March 13, 2020 at Green Lawn Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com for complete obituary or to leave a special memory or condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019