White, Sir Charles
Sir Charles White, age 28; 11a.m. Public Visitation followed by 12p.m. Private Funeral Service, Friday, July 3, 2020, Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 2100 Aberdeen Avenue. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery. A Caring Farewell provided by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1166 Parsons Ave. Director Lori Diaz; Full obituary, view video tribute, share sympathy expressions and order flowers at www.AMCobits.com
Sir Charles White, age 28; 11a.m. Public Visitation followed by 12p.m. Private Funeral Service, Friday, July 3, 2020, Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 2100 Aberdeen Avenue. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery. A Caring Farewell provided by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1166 Parsons Ave. Director Lori Diaz; Full obituary, view video tribute, share sympathy expressions and order flowers at www.AMCobits.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.