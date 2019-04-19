Gopal, Siva

1939 - 2019

It is with great sadness that the family of Siva Gopal announces his passing after a valiant fight against advanced prostate cancer, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the age of 79 years. Siva, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Sivasithamparam, will be lovingly remembered by his children, Shivani Gopal Edwards and Prashanth Gopal, as well as granddaughter, Sophia Edwards. Siva was predeceased by brother, Kulasegaram, and sisters, Nageswary and Gnaneswary. He is also survived by his siblings, Ramalingam, Yogeswari, Rajeswary, Mohanachandran, and Yohambigai. After receiving his Ph.D. in geodetic science (and eventually M.A.S. in applied statistics and operations research) from The Ohio State University, Siva worked as a principal research scientist and statistical advisor for Battelle (Columbus and Texas), professional surveyor, and director of computer systems services at Resources International, Inc. Siva was a devotee of and founding member of the Columbus Sai Center. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing tennis and bridge, eventually becoming an American Contract Bridge League Life Master in 2018. Among his favorite activities was volunteering at the Red Cross, with tax assistance, and at various local homeless shelters in central Ohio. Calling hours for Siva Gopal will be held on Saturday, April 20 from 9am-12pm. A funeral service (including Hindu funeral ceremony) in memory of Siva will follow on Saturday, April 20 from 12:30pm-3pm. Both calling hours and funeral service will take place at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 2693 West Broad St. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary