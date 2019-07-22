Home

Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
(740) 998-2571
Solon L. Graham

Solon L. Graham Obituary
Graham, Solon L.
Solon L. Graham, 97, of Clarksburg died on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Adena Regional Medical Center. He was a veteran of World War II serving in the U.S Army Air Corps. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Verlla Mitchell Graham, three sons; David Graham of Clarksburg, Paul B. Graham of Worthington and Mark W. Graham of Wooster. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Brown's Chapel Cemetery, Clarksburg. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort. Solon's full obituary is on the funeral home's website and those who wish may sign his online register at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 23, 2019
