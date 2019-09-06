Home

Sondra L. Creitz, aged 76, Columbus native and longtime resident of Powell, Ohio, died on September 3, 2019 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Preceded in death by parents Ruth V. Tobin (Weber) and John C. Tobin. She is survived by children; Frances Hutchison, Wanda Woolsey-Wolf (Mark Wolf), Tamara Maberry (John Maberry) and John Overly; sister, Elaine Baldwin; 6 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Private family memorial. Donations in her memory may be made to the Columbus area Humane Society.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 7, 2019
