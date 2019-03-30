Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Sonny (Harold W.) Yinger

Sonny (Harold W.) Yinger Obituary
Yinger, Sonny (Harold W.)
1948 - 2019
Sonny (Harold W.) Yinger, age 70, went to be with the Lord on March 28, 2019 after complications from COPD and pneumonia at Riverside Hospice. Services will be held at 12:30pm, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Newcomer, NE Chapel, 3047 East Dublin-Granville Road, Columbus, OH 43231. Visitation will be held from 10:30am until the service at 12:30pm. Interment will follow at Blendon Central Cemetery with military honors. Pastor Frank Carl will officiate. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Bridge at firstrespondersbridge.org.To see the full obituary of Sonny's life visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2019
