|
|
Chafin, Sonya
1933 - 2019
Sonya S. Chafin, passed away peacefully at Madison Senior Living on March 23, 2019. Born May 23, 1933 in Kenton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert W. Chafin, parents Gail Fisher, Bernice and George Waitman, sister Patricia McMaken and daughter-in-law Terri Chafin. Sonya was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a longtime relator for Madison and Franklin counties, a past member of the Columbus and Madison Board of Relators and the Ten Million Dollar Club. Sonya is survived by her children, Barbara (Rick) Woods, Joyce (James) Lind, David (Tess Wolcott) Chafin and Robert (Peggy) Chafin; grandchildren, Jenni, Isaac, Cheri, Hallie, Hillary, Shawn, Jessica and Jesse; 16 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Family will receive friends 6-8 pm Wednesday at RADER-MCDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 1355 West Main St., West Jefferson, OH 43162. A private graveside service will be held 11 am Thursday at Hampton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Vitas Health Care or the Diabetic Association. www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019