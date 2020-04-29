|
Thilavong, Sophonh
1955 - 2020
Sophonh Thilavong, age 64, of Whitehall, died Thursday, April 23, 2020. Born August 13, 1955 in Vientiane, Laos to the late Keith and Phone Thilavong. In 1970-75 he served under the Laos Army and fought alongside American troops to combat communism. He was employed by Honeywell since 2006. He was a problem solver when it comes to diagnosing and repairing cars. He was willing to help almost anyone when they needed his assistance. He loved to go to the junkyard and pull parts. He had a special way of adding his own touches aesthetically with his own rides. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Alom Thilavong; children, Viradeth (Joni) Thilavong, Gahanna, Vannadeth (Manithong) Thilavong, Whitehall, Alirak (Matthew) Clark, Wilmington, NC, Aleesa (Gayln) Grube, Whitehall; granddaughters, Alexandria, Aleeah, and Aleena Thilavong; brothers, Kouphone (Tess) Thilavong, St. Paul, MN, Bounsong Thilavong, Vientiane, Laos; sisters, Oudome Thilavong, Vientiane, Laos, Oudome Singharath, Paris, France; nieces and nephews. Private services will be held for the family. Interment will be later at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Pickerington. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2020