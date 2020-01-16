Home

Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
Spence Davis, age 95, departed this life January 11, 2020. He was born September 23, 1924 in Blair, South Carolina to Jesse and Henrietta Davis. Spence married the love of his life Elizabeth Pippins on June 18. Left to cherish his memory, son, Waymon Davis; daughter, Adrian (Hiram) Jones; sister, Maybelle Alston; sister-in-law, Madeline Greene; grandsons, Lamont Davis and Quentin Davis; granddaughters, Kennedy Goolsby, Starla Faulkner, Tonja Faulkner; and a host of nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren. Spence was preceded in death by wife Elizabeth Davis, son Spence Ricardo (Ricky) Davis, ten brothers and one sister. Celebration of Life 11am Monday, January 20, 2020, in the chapel of DIEHL-WHITTTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where his family will receive friends from 10am until start of service. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. Visit Spence's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 17, 2020
