Allen, Spencer
Spencer Jansen Allen was born in Springfield, Ohio on February 20, 1929. He died at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor on March 14, 2020. He was the son of the late George Badger Allen and Dorothy Spencer Allen. He was preceded in death by his brothers George B. Allen, Jr and Cameron H. Allen and his sister Dorothy Allen Strawser. Spencer is survived by his wife of over 62 years, Rhoda Letton Allen; and his sister, Carolyn Allen Swavely; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Spencer attended Canterbury College and graduated from Lake Forest College. He earned his MSW degree from Loyola University School of Social Work. He was the directer of residential treatment centers for disturbed children in Illinois, New York, Florida and children's program in West Virginia. He was president of the Child Care Association of Illinois and of Florida. He was a Fellow in the American Association of Children's Residential Centers. In his retirement years he worked for Franklin County Children Services. He was tireless in efforts to improve the therapeutic care of children and their families. He was a strong advocate for justice for all. His writing skills are evident in his articles on social issues and every day situations. With great sensitivity his poetry expresses joy, pathos, love, excitement and faith. An adventurer he completed hiking the Appalachian Trail and the Buckeye Trail. He hiked in Irian Jaya, Indonesia among stone age people. Spencer was a life long Episcopalian. He served on the vestry of Trinity Episcopal Church. He was honored by The Diocese of Southern Ohio to be named a member of the St Simeon & Anna Society. In his final way of serving others he donated his body to OSU medical school. Gifts to honor Spencer may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 125 E.Broad St., Columbus, OH 43215 or Arc of Appalachia, 7660 Cave Road, Bainbridge, Oh 45612. A service at Trinity Episcopal Church is being planned.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2020