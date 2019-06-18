|
|
Nechovski, Spiro
1943 - 2019
Spiro Nechovski, age 76, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital following a long battle with cancer surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Cveta; his sons, Jimi and Nicko Nechovski; and his grandson, Slate. He is also survived by his brother, Dobre Nechovski. Preceded in death by his parents Kole and Pera Nechovski and six brothers and sisters. Spiro was born in Macedonian and lived in Reynoldsburg, Ohio where he retired from Lucent Technologies after 40 plus years. He will be missed by many cousins, nephews, nieces and dear friends. Family and friends may call Thursday 6-8 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. Funeral service Friday 10:30 AM, St. Mary Macedonian American Orthodox Church, 400 S. Waggoner Rd. Very Rev. Dusko Gorgievski and Rev. Radovan Cekovski officiating. Interment Glen Rest Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 19, 2019