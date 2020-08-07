Spiros Vanezalos

Vanezalos, Spiros
1935 - 2020
Spiros G. Vanezalos, age 84, of Pickerington (formerly of Logan), passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on August 5, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Stella (Stamos); daughters, Ethel (Wesley) Spencer of Logan, Ohio, Patty (Bill) Nazzaro of Collegeville, PA, JoAnn (John) Kalogridis of North Brunswick, N.J., and Janet (Evangelos) Gegas of Mount Pleasant, WI. Visitation will be held Monday, August 10 from 10am until the time of funeral service at 11am at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 555 N. High St. Interment Union Cemetery. Visit www.orwoodyard.com
