Hardesty, OP, Sr. Agnes Ann
Dominican Sister of Peace, Sister Thomasine Hardesty died at the Mohun Health Care Center on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was born in 1925 in Columbus, Ohio and in 1951 entered the Congregationof St. Mary of the Springs, now the Dominican Sisters of Peace. She earned her Bachelor of Nursing Degree from the College of St. Mary of the Springs, now Ohio Dominican University and Mount Carmel School of Nursing. She then went on to received her Masters of Nursing Administration from the University of Cincinnati. She ministered as a staff nurse at St. George Hospital in Cincinnati, and in nursing administration at the School Sisters of Notre Dame, Wilton, CT, the Dominican Sisters, Newburgh, NY, and the Wellness Center of the Dominican Sisters of Peace. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Agnes. She is survived by her first cousins, Catherine, Jeanne and William, her Dominican Family and friends. Funeral services and burial at St. Joseph Cemetery are private. A Memorial service will occur at a future date. Funeral arrangements are by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME. Memorial gifts in Sister Thomasine's memory may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Drive, Columbus, OH 43219 or submitted securely at oopeace.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2020