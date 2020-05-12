Chen, OP, Sr. Annunciata
Dominican Sister of Peace, Sister Annunciata Chen died at Mohun Health Care Center, Columbus, OH on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was born in 1919 in Fukien, China. She entered a Dominican Congregation of Sisters in China in 1944. Fleeing from the Communist regime, she emigrated to the United States in 1949 and entered the congregation of St. Mary of the Springs, now the Dominican Sisters of Peace. She received her degree from the College of St. Mary of the Springs, now Ohio Dominican University. She taught in schools in NM and TX. In the early 1960's Sister Annunciata answered Pope John XX111's call for religious women to work in South America. She spent 20 years as a missionary in Chimbote, Peru. In 1989 Sister realized her dream to return to China and she served 5 years doing pastoral work in both China and Taiwan. Returning to the United States she worked in the Columbus Diocesan Mission Office, did community service at the Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse and served as Sacristan in Mohun Health Care Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Catherine Ho Chen, her sister, Catherine, and her brother, Peter. She is survived by her nephew, Fr.Luke Chen, nieces, grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral services and burial at St. Joseph Cemetery are private. A Memorial Service will occur at a future date. Funeral arrangements are by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME. Memorial gifts in Sister Annunciata's memory may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Drive, Columbus, Ohio 432119 or submitted securely at oppeace.org.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 19, 2020.