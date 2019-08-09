|
Kraus, OSF, Sr. Christina
Sister M. Christina, OSF, formerly Barbara Kraus, age 91, died on July 30, 2019 at Niagara Hospice in Lockport, NY. Sister Christina was born May 25, 1928 in Columbus, Ohio to Anthony and Florence Kraus. She was predeceased by her sister Marilyn K Paul. She is survived by her sister, Shirley A. Irish and brother-in-law, Patrick Irish; along with five nieces and nephews and 14 grand and great grand nieces and nephews. Sister Christina attended the St Aloysius Academy in New Lexington, Ohio with her two sisters. She later taught at that same school. Sister Christina entered the Sisters of St Francis of Penance and Christian Charity on August 17, 1950 and professed her first vows on August 18, 1952. She received her B.A. from Rosary Hill College and her Master's degree at Catholic University in Washington D.C. Sister Christina was a teacher in a number of schools in the Buffalo, NY area and later at Holy Rosary School in Columbus and then at St. Aloysius Academy. Many of her former students visited her over the years and others later entered the Sisters of St. Francis order. She was a religious Education Consultant for the Diocese of Columbus from 1970 to 1979 establishing evangelization centers in Southeastern Ohio. Sister Christina established the St. Francis Center in McArthur, Ohio in 1979, a pastoral evangelization and outreach center and ministered there until 1995. She continued to be active in pastoral work in a number of counties in Southeastern Ohio. Sister Christina received a number of awards for her pastoral work, including the papal Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice Medal from the Diocese of Columbus and the Lumen Christi Award in 1995. Sister Christina never sought awards and she insisted "I'm not the one who makes the difference. I'm the hands. What you put in my hands, my feet can take to the needy". Sister Christina epitomized what is true and right in all religions. She entered other's lives. Sister Christina was a long-time resident of over 50 years in Perry and Vinton Counties; first, in Junction City and then in McArthur and finally in Somerset, Ohio. She established life-long friendships with the members of these and other communities. She oftentimes spoke with particular fondness toward the residents of East Jackson, Ohio.Sister Christina also maintained strong friendships with members of the religious community looking in on former bishops and pastors. Her friendship with Sister Juliana Mulligan is remembered fondly. Sister Christina, known by family members as "Aunt Barb" remained close to her family over the years. Aunt Barb's nieces and nephews enjoyed visiting her at her first farmhouse in Junction City when they were children; also visiting her menagerie of animals at "the farm": dogs, cats, goats and a donkey named Bridie Murphy. She truly was a sister of St. Francis. A Mass celebrating Sister Christina's life and her pastoral work will be held Saturday, August 17 at 1 pm at St. Joseph's Church in Somerset. There will be a reception for friends and family after the service. Local arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019