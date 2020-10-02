Reed, Sr. Diane
Sr. Diane Reed, a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, born in Columbus, Ohio, died peacefully on September 29, 2020 at the age of 88, in the 70th year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, her nieces, and her many friends. Her parents and her brother Richard preceded her in death. Sister's ministry as a teacher and parish minister took her to schools in Ohio and Illinois. After her retirement Sister continued working as a volunteer at Valley Interfaith in Lockland, Ohio. Because of the Covid 19 quarantine, a Memorial Mass will be held at a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Retirement Fund of the Sisters of Notre Dame, 701 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45215. Funeral arrangements: Spring Grove Funeral Homes, formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner Funeral Home. www.springgrove.org