Flavin O.P., Sr. Dolores
Dominican Sister of Peace, Sister Dolores (John Bosco) Flavin died at Mohun Health Care Center, Columbus, OH on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was born in 1930 in Pittsburgh, PA and in 1949 entered the congregation of St. Mary of the Springs, now the Dominican Sisters of Peace. She earned her degree from the College of St. Mary of the Springs, now Ohio Dominican University. She taught in schools in Braddock, Pennsylvania, Zanesville and Marietta, OH and in the Columbus diocese at Christ the King and St. Thomas the Apostle. From 1998 to 2019, she served as the Hospitality Coordinator for the Columbus Motherhouse. She was preceded in death by her parents Peter and Nellie Marie Sheehan Flavin, her brother John and her sister Patricia Burke. She is survived by her sister, Dominican Sister, Sister Petra Flavin, nieces and nephews. Funeral services and burial at St. Joseph Cemetery are private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are by Egan Ryan Funeral Home. Memorial gifts in Sr. Dolores' memory may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr., Columbus, OH 43219 or submitted securely at oppeace.org
Dominican Sister of Peace, Sister Dolores (John Bosco) Flavin died at Mohun Health Care Center, Columbus, OH on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was born in 1930 in Pittsburgh, PA and in 1949 entered the congregation of St. Mary of the Springs, now the Dominican Sisters of Peace. She earned her degree from the College of St. Mary of the Springs, now Ohio Dominican University. She taught in schools in Braddock, Pennsylvania, Zanesville and Marietta, OH and in the Columbus diocese at Christ the King and St. Thomas the Apostle. From 1998 to 2019, she served as the Hospitality Coordinator for the Columbus Motherhouse. She was preceded in death by her parents Peter and Nellie Marie Sheehan Flavin, her brother John and her sister Patricia Burke. She is survived by her sister, Dominican Sister, Sister Petra Flavin, nieces and nephews. Funeral services and burial at St. Joseph Cemetery are private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are by Egan Ryan Funeral Home. Memorial gifts in Sr. Dolores' memory may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr., Columbus, OH 43219 or submitted securely at oppeace.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.