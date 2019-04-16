|
|
Lorio, OP, Sr. Dorothy
Dominican Sister of Peace, Sister Dorothy (Sr. M. Timothy) Lorio, died at Mohun Health Care Center, Columbus, OH on Monday, April 15, 2019. She was born in 1938 in New Orleans, LA and in 1957 entered the Dominican Sisters of St. Mary's, New Orleans, now the Dominican Sisters of Peace. She earned degrees from St. Mary's Dominican College, St. Louis University, and Tulane University. In 1986 she was Board certified as a Social Worker by the State of Louisiana. She taught in schools in New Orleans and surrounding areas of Louisiana. She also ministered as a Social Worker in Louisiana and at Madonna Manor in New Orleans. For twenty–nine years she served as Guidance Counselor in high schools in Louisiana. During her last year at St. Mary's Dominican High School, she served as part-time Receptionist. Her Congregational ministries included Vocational Director, Director of the Temporary Professed, Novice Director, and Assistant Motherhouse Coordinator. She was preceded in death by her parents Philip and Marie Toups Lorio, her brothers Andrew, Harry, Philip, and James and her sisters Sister Thais Lorio, SSND and Sister Mary Agnes Lorio, SSND. She is survived by her brothers, Paul, Lloyd, Thomas and John; and her sister, Rosemary Millet. A Vigil of Remembrance Service will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 4:45 p.m. at the Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse Chapel, Columbus, OH with the wake continuing until 7 p.m. The funeral liturgy will be held at the Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse Chapel at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Burial will follow at a later date in Ponchatula, LA. Memorial gifts in Sr. Dorothy's memory may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr., Columbus, OH 43219 or submitted securely at oppeace.org. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019