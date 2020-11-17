1/
Sr. Edwina Devlin Op
Devlin, OP, Sr. Edwina
Dominican Sister of Peace, Sister Edwina Devlin died at Mohun Health Care Center, Columbus, OH on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was born in 1914 in Yakima, WA and in 1932 entered the congregation of St. Mary of the Springs, now the Dominican Sisters of Peace. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from the College of St. Mary of the Springs now Ohio Dominican University, her Master's Degree from Hunter College and certifications in Theology, Spiritual Direction and Spanish. She taught in schools in Connecticut, New York, and Pennsylvania. She served in Chimbote, Peru for nine years as a missionaryand as an Ecclesiastical Notary in the Columbus, Ohio Diocesan Office. She ministered in the Columbus Diocese at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Zanesville, Ohio as Director of the RCIA Program, taught Religious Education and did volunteer work. She also did parish work in the in the Steubenville diocese in Marietta, and Bellaire, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents John Devlin and Elizabeth Irwin Devlin, her brothers John, Patrick, and Joseph and her sister Anamary Devlin. Funeral services and burial at St. Joseph Cemetery by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME are private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts in Sr. Edwina's memory may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr., Columbus, OH 43219 or submitted securely at oppeace.org

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 17 to Nov. 23, 2020.
