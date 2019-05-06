|
Wilxman, OP, Sr. Helen
Dominican Sister of Peace, Sister Helen (Sr. Mary Basil) Wilxman, died at Mohun Health Care Center, Columbus, OH on Friday, May 3, 2019. She was born in 1926 in Columbus and in 1948 entered the congregation of St. Mary of the Springs, now the Dominican Sisters of Peace. She earned her degrees from the College of St. Mary of the Springs, now Ohio Dominican University and Notre Dame University. She taught in CT, PA, NY. In the Columbus diocese, she taught at St. Francis HS in Newark, Bishop Watterson HS, St. Mary of the Springs Academy and DeSales HS in Columbus. She was Development Director at Albertus Magnus College, in New Haven, CT. She did parish ministry and also worked at the Daystar Hope Center in Dade City, FL. A ministry that existed for the sake of the poor. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Marcella Vivier Wilxman, her brother William and her sister Sr. Louise (Sr. Mary Linus) Wilxman, OP. She is survived by her sister, Beth Schodorf. A Vigil of Remembrance Service will be held at the Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse Chapel, Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 4:45 PM with the wake continuing until 7 p.m. The funeral liturgy will be held at the Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse Chapel on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 9 AM, followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Broad St. Memorial gifts in Sr. Helen's memory may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr., Columbus, OH 43219 or submitted securely at oppeace.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 8 to May 9, 2019