Sr. Joan Marie Hill Op

Dominican Sister of Peace, Sister Joan Marie Hill died at OSU East Hospital, Columbus, OH on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was born in 1931 in Dorchester, MA and in 1951 entered the congregation of Dominican Sisters of St. Catherine, KY now the Dominican Sisters of Peace. She earned her LPN diploma from the Appalachian School of Practical Nursing. She ministered in Mary Immaculate Hospital in Lebanon, KY, at the Nazareth Home in Louisville, and in the Sansbury Care Center, St. Catherine, KY. She is preceded in death by her parents, Douglas and Marie Furlatte Hill, her brothers, James, Fred, Douglas, Raymund, a step-brother, James DeWolfe and her sister Veronica Hamel. She is survived by several nieces. A Vigil of Remembrance Service will held at the Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse Chapel, Columbus, Ohio on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 4:45 PM. with the wake continuing until 7:00 P.M. The Funeral Liturgy will be held at the Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse Chapel on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME. Memorial gifts in Sr. Joan Marie's memory may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr. Columbus, OH 43219 or submitted securely at oppeace.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2019
