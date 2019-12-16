|
|
Walsh, OP, Sr. Margaret
Dominican Sister of Peace, Sister Margaret (Sr. Justina) Walsh died at Mohun Health Care Center, Columbus, OH on Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was born in 1923 in Peeksill, NY and in 1963 entered the congregation of St. Mary of the Springs, now the Dominican Sisters of Peace. She earned her degrees from Columbia University, School of General Studies, Ohio Dominican College now Ohio Dominican University, majoring in Business, and received an MBA in Business from Xavier University. She was a Financial & Building Consultant for the Columbus Diocese. She served as Treasurer and Business Manager at Albertus Magnus College, in New Haven, CT. She was Development Director and General Treasurer for the Congregation of St. Mary of the Springs. She was Physical Plant Director and also was Director of Purchasing for Ohio Dominican University. She was preceded in death by her parents Patrick and Mary Butler Walsh, and her brothers Patrick, Thomas, Martin, William, John and James, and her sister Mary Jane Wietsma. She is survived by her sister, Helen Walsh; and many nieces and nephews. A Vigil of Remembrance will be held at the Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse Chapel, Columbus, Ohio on Friday, December 20, 2019, 4:45PM with the wake continuing until 7p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be held at the Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse Chapel on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 9AM followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME. Memorial gifts in Sr. Margaret's memory may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr., Columbus, OH 43219 or submitted securely at oppeace.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019