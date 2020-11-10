Hoguet, OP, Sr. Mary
Dominican Sister of Peace, Sister Mary Hoguet, died at Mohun Health Care Center, Columbus, OH on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was born in 1922 in Yeadon, PA and in 1941 entered the Dominican Sisters of Saint Catherine de' Ricci, now the Dominican Sisters of Peace. She earned her Bachelors Degree in Social Work from the University of Dayton. She also earned Certifications in Hospital Chaplaincy, Religious Education and Spiritual Direction. Sister taught Religious Education in Havana, Cuba, NJ and NY, worked in Retreat ministry in FL, OH, NY, and PA, and in Hospitaland Parish ministry in FL and MI. She also served her de' Ricci congregation as Assistant Director of Novices. She was preceded in death by her parents Francis and Mary Elizabeth McWilliams Hoguet, her brothers Francis, Eugene and George and her sisters Jane and Anne Hoguet. She is survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services and burial at St. Joseph Cemetery are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME. Memorial gifts in Sister Mary Hoguet's memory may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43219 or submitted securely at oppeace.org
.