1/
Sr. Mary Hoguet Op
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sr.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hoguet, OP, Sr. Mary
Dominican Sister of Peace, Sister Mary Hoguet, died at Mohun Health Care Center, Columbus, OH on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was born in 1922 in Yeadon, PA and in 1941 entered the Dominican Sisters of Saint Catherine de' Ricci, now the Dominican Sisters of Peace. She earned her Bachelors Degree in Social Work from the University of Dayton. She also earned Certifications in Hospital Chaplaincy, Religious Education and Spiritual Direction. Sister taught Religious Education in Havana, Cuba, NJ and NY, worked in Retreat ministry in FL, OH, NY, and PA, and in Hospitaland Parish ministry in FL and MI. She also served her de' Ricci congregation as Assistant Director of Novices. She was preceded in death by her parents Francis and Mary Elizabeth McWilliams Hoguet, her brothers Francis, Eugene and George and her sisters Jane and Anne Hoguet. She is survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services and burial at St. Joseph Cemetery are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME. Memorial gifts in Sister Mary Hoguet's memory may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43219 or submitted securely at oppeace.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 10 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved