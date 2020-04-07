|
|
Kane, OP, Sr. Mary Joan
Dominican Sister of Peace, Sister Mary Joan Kane died at the Mohun Health Care Center, Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was born in 1928 in Philadelphia, PA and in 1949 entered the Congregation of Dominican Sisters of Saint Catherine de Ricci, now the Dominican Sisters of Peace. Sister Joan earned a certificate in Spirituality from the Spiritual Life Center. She was dedicated to retreat ministry and served in NY, NM, PA and VA. She enjoyed cooking and was the Food Service Director at the retreat House in Elkins Park, PA. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Anna Harris Kane, her brothers John, Jr., Joseph and Harry, her sisters Catherine Cassidy, Helen Gehringer, Elizabeth Serrierson and Anna O'Connor. She is survived by her sister, Harriet Malin; and nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private. Memorial Services and burial in Springfield, PA will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements are by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME. Memorial gifts in Sr. Joan's memory may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr., Columbus, OH 43219 or submitted securely at oppeace.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2020