Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Vigil
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:45 PM
Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse Chapel
Columbus, OH
Liturgy
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse Chapel
Sr. Mary Lois Schmeltzer Op


1926 - 2019
Sr. Mary Lois Schmeltzer Op Obituary
Schmeltzer, OP, Sr. Mary Lois
Dominican Sister of Peace, Sister Mary Lois Schmeltzer (Mary Margaret) died at Mohun Health Care Center, Columbus, OH on Monday, October 7, 2019. She was born in 1926 in Somerset, OH and in 1944 entered the congregation of St. Mary of the Springs, now the Dominican Sisters of Peace. She earned her degrees from the College of St. Mary of the Springs, now Ohio Dominican University and Duquesne University. She taught in schools in CT, NY, PA and in Marietta, OH, Wintersville, OH and in Steubenville, where she was also principal. She was principal in New York, as well. In the Columbus diocese she taught in Coshocton and in Columbus at St. Francis and Our Lady of Peace. At St. Mary of the Springs Motherhouse, she served in positions as Procurator, Vocations Director, and Director of Public Relations. She was Religious Ed. Director in Marietta and was manager of Nazareth Towers in Columbus. She was preceded in death by her parents Alphonsus and Mary Alice Gordon Schmeltzer, her sisters Madeline Takacs, Juanita Cline, Rita Keller, Betty Heyman, Audrey Hicks, and Nancy Palmer, and her brothers William, Michael, and Edmund. She is survived by her sisters, Eloise Krumlauf, and Frances Orr. A Vigil of Remembrance Service will be held at the Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse Chapel, Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 4:45 PM with the Wake continuing until 7 PM. The funeral liturgy will be held at the Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse Chapel, Wednesday, October 16 at 9 AM followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Memorial gifts in Sr. Mary Lois' memory may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr., Columbus, OH 43219 or submitted securely at oppeace.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019
