Flavin, OP, Sr. Mary Petra
Dominican Sister of Peace, Sr. Mary Petra Flavin died at Mohun Health Care Center, Columbus, OH on Saturday, August 8,2020. She was born in 1925 in Pittsburgh, PA and in 1945 entered the congregation of St. Mary of the Springs, now the Dominican Sisters of Peace. She earned degrees from the College of St. Mary of the Springs, now Ohio Dominican University, Duquesne University and Ohio State University. She taught in MI, NY, PA and in the Columbus diocese at St. Thomas the Apostle. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Nellie Sheehan Flavin, her brother, John and her sisters, Patricia Burke and Dominican Sister of Peace, Sister Dolores Flavin. She is survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services and burial at St. Joseph Cemetery are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.Funeral arrangements are by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME. Memorial gifts in Sr. Mary Petra's memory may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr. Columbus, OH 43219 or submitted securely at oppeace.org

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12, 2020.
