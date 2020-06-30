Sr. Melinda Burkhart Op
Burkhart, OP, Sr. Melinda
Dominican Sister of Peace, Sr. Melinda Burkhart, died at Mohun Health Care Center, Columbus, OH on Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was born in 1935 in Zanesville, OH and in 1957 entered the congregation of St. Mary of the Springs, now the Dominican Sisters of Peace. Sr. Melinda earned degrees from the College of St. Mary of the Springs, now Ohio Dominican University and Marygrove College. She taught in schools in Michigan, New Mexico and in the Columbus diocese at St. Mary, Lancaster, Blessed Sacrament, Newark, Sacred Heart, Coshocton, Holy Trinity, Somerset, and at St. Thomas and Our Lady of Peace in Columbus. She was preceded in death by her parents Nicholas Burkhart and Ida Nau Burkhart, her brother Leo Burkhart and her sisters Regina Dutro and Mary DeVol. She is survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services and burial at St. Joseph Cemetery are private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts in Sr. Melinda's memory may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr., Columbus, OH 43219 or submitted securely at oppeace.org. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 30 to Jul. 3, 2020.
June 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Families and Staff of Egan-Ryan Funeral Home
