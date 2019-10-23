|
|
Ryan, Stacey
Stacey Ann Ryan, age 53, passed away at the Kobacker House, October 7, 2019. She has departed on her celestial journey to start a new life with our Lord in heaven. A new life reunited with her grandparents John, Betty and infant son Kelly Jr. who are already there. Stacey is leaving behind her children, Ben, Ottorina, Elizabeth; and her favorite dog, Doolee. She is also leaving behind her siblings, Colleen (Shawn), Ellie (John), Travis (Amy) and Rachel (Robert); along with Dad, Denny Ryan; and Mom, Ina; and her favorite uncle, Scott (Kelly); aunts, Terry Kindervater (Lou), Jeanine Ryan and Leighanne Otway; numerous cousins, friends, and especially her favorite man poppa John. A private mass and graveside service was held October 18 at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by Schoedinger Funeral Home, 3030 West Broad. Contributions can be made to Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Dr, Columbus, OH 43214. We still see your sweet smile. We still hear your laughter. You will always be in our hearts. We see you in your children and in places we visited together, you are with us always. xoxoxo.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2019