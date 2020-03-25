Home

Stacey Stanton


1957 - 2020
Stacey Stanton Obituary
Stanton, Stacey
1957 - 2020
Stacey Stanton, 63, of Columbus, passed away peacefully on Feb. 15, 2020 at the Kobacker House. Stacey was born on Feb. 15, 1957 in Mansfield to the late Hubert and Carol Price. Stacey was a self-employed house keeper. Stacey loved the outdoors and gardening. Above all else, her family was most important. She was a loving mother and nana. Some of her fondest memories were spending time with her granddaughter, Vee. Stacey is survived by her life partner, Richard (and family); daughter, Mandi; granddaughter, Vee; niece, Chelsie (and family); sister, Terri. In addition to her parents, Stacey was preceded in death by her son Tony, siblings Meganne, Butch and Frank, niece Cassie. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2020
