More Obituaries for Stacie Feirl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stacie Marie (Landis) Feirl

Stacie Marie (Landis) Feirl Obituary
(Landis) Feirl, Stacie Marie
1972 - 2019
Stacie Marie (Landis) Feirl, age 47, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019. She is predeceased by her grandparents Clarence and Dorothy Landis and Herman and Mary Williams and father of her children, Billy Feirl. Stacie is survived by her mother, Sue (Jerry) Holmes; father, Vernie Landis; siblings, Stacey Holmes, Scott (Kari) Holmes; children, Brittany (Aaron) Price, Brooklynn (Tyler) Bowling and Chase Feirl; grandchildren, Brantley, Ryder and Billy; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Stacie worked for Huntington Park for the last few years. She loved to watch NASCAR and OSU Football. Friends and family may visit Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019
