Walker, Stanford
1973 - 2020
Stanford Lamont Walker, age 46. Sunrise July 16, 1973 and Sunset June 20, 2020. Public Visitation 5-6pm Sunday, June 28, 2020 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Private Funeral. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, and offer condolences to The WALKER Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jun. 27, 2020.