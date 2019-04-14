Home

POWERED BY

Services
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Dritz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley B. Dritz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stanley B. Dritz Obituary
Dritz, Stanley B.
1946 - 2019
Stanley B. Dritz, age 72, passed away on April 13, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Hyman and Miriam Dritz. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Dritz; son, Joshua (Jennifer) Dritz; daughter, Abby (Michael) Salzer; brothers, Steven (Bridget) Dritz and Stuart Dritz; sister, Susan Dritz (Dennis Knurek); sister-in-law, Madelon Dritz; grandchildren, Sam and Nora Dritz, Gabriel and Shoshana Salzer; many nieces, nephews, cousins and an incredible group of supportive friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Monday, April 15 at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Interment will follow at New Temple Israel Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the Dritz residence Monday – Wednesday evenings. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Mid-Ohio Foodbank www.midohiofoodbank.org or a charity of donor's choice. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now