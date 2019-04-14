|
|
Dritz, Stanley B.
1946 - 2019
Stanley B. Dritz, age 72, passed away on April 13, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Hyman and Miriam Dritz. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Dritz; son, Joshua (Jennifer) Dritz; daughter, Abby (Michael) Salzer; brothers, Steven (Bridget) Dritz and Stuart Dritz; sister, Susan Dritz (Dennis Knurek); sister-in-law, Madelon Dritz; grandchildren, Sam and Nora Dritz, Gabriel and Shoshana Salzer; many nieces, nephews, cousins and an incredible group of supportive friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Monday, April 15 at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Interment will follow at New Temple Israel Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the Dritz residence Monday – Wednesday evenings. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Mid-Ohio Foodbank www.midohiofoodbank.org or a charity of donor's choice. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2019