Haycook, Stanley Eugene "Stan"
1931 - 2020
Stanley Eugene "Stan" Haycook, was born on August 18, 1931 in Columbus, Ohio. He passed away peacefully, at home in Plain City with his wife Jean Ann Carpenter-Haycook by his side. Stan and Jean enjoyed 16 years of marriage. The couple loved boating and fishing from their paddle boat, traveling to visit family and friends as well as attending Estate sales where they found unique décor for their home. Stan was very proud of his four yeas of Navy Reserve service. Stan retired from North American Rockwell now known as Boeing International; he then began a 17 year career preparing taxes for H&R Block. Stan's love of his Lord and faith however were his passions. He read and studied the bible diligently and frequently. He was always listening to, or singing and whistling Christian music. Stan enjoyed being a visiting pastor for hospitals and ministering for 5 years at a Grove City nursing home. Stan who is now with Jesus is surely enjoying being reunited with his daughter, Gwendolyn. Stan was also preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (Woodley) Haycook, his father Neal P. Haycook, his mother Thelma L. (Williams) Bevins and his brother Elmer A. Haycook. Stan is survived by his wife Jean Carpenter-Haycook, his son Richard Haycook and his nieces Diane (Bill) Haycook Bates and Debbie (Fred) Haycook Bakies as well as his step-children Kirk (Jane) Chaffin, Brett Chaffin and Kristy (George) Wellstead. A limited attendance, private graveside service for family was held at Union Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Brooker officiating. Stan will be missed greatly by his many friends, to include his card club and his family. He would also along with his wife Jean Carpenter-Haycook appreciate in lieu of flowers that contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory or message.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 11 to May 12, 2020.