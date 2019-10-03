Home

Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-0701
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Judy Chapel in Washington Cemetery
Stanley Graumlich


1942 - 2019
Stanley Graumlich Obituary
Graumlich, Stanley
Stanley M. "Sonny" Graumlich, Jr., age 77, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Preceded by parents Stanley Graumlich and Mary Alice (Stoddard) Graumlich. Survived by siblings, Suellen Radabaugh, Stephen, Sidney and Sally Graumlich. Funeral Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Judy Chapel in Washington Cemetery, 1741 Washington Ave., Washington CH, OH. Burial in Washington Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at KIRKPATRICK FUNERAL HOME, in Washington CH. Contribution to the Fayette Regional Humane Society, 153 S. Main St., Suite 3, Washington CH, OH 43160. See www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2019
