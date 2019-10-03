|
|
Graumlich, Stanley
Stanley M. "Sonny" Graumlich, Jr., age 77, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Preceded by parents Stanley Graumlich and Mary Alice (Stoddard) Graumlich. Survived by siblings, Suellen Radabaugh, Stephen, Sidney and Sally Graumlich. Funeral Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Judy Chapel in Washington Cemetery, 1741 Washington Ave., Washington CH, OH. Burial in Washington Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at KIRKPATRICK FUNERAL HOME, in Washington CH. Contribution to the Fayette Regional Humane Society, 153 S. Main St., Suite 3, Washington CH, OH 43160. See www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2019