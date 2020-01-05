|
|
Hedrick, Stanley
1958 - 2020
Stanley Richard Hedrick, 61, died suddenly on Thursday, January 2 from cardiac arrest. At his birth in Columbus, OH, his enlarged heart and mental delay caused the doctors to predict he would only live to age 12. With constant care from his entire family, especially his mother Martha Schwartz who preceded him in death this past July, he was nurtured into adulthood. Stan's family was determined that he would be accepted as any child growing up. He learned to swim, ride a bike, bowl, and attended school. As an adult, he worked at the ARC Industries until his death. Because of this, Stan exuded confidence, warmth to others, optimism, and universal love. He defined our family and became an example of how we all should live. Stan was preceded in death by his father Franklin Hedrick, stepfather Fay Schwartz, and brother Steven Hedrick. Survivors include sisters Dale Hedrick Raines and Lori (John) Phillips; brother Jeff Hedrick; aunt Patricia Obert; uncle Neil (Eric) Palmer; nieces Kristin Raines Partee and Kaylee Phillips; nephews Ryan Hedrick, Bryce Phillips, Nicholas (Morgan) Hedrick; great nephews Tyson and Ian Partee; sister-in-law Kristy Hedrick, extended family, caregivers, and longtime friends. A special thanks to his medical providers, especially Dr. Curt Daniels, Nurse Practitioner Matt Granger, and Dr. Jay Martin. ARC Industries long time instructor Kevin Brandeberry held a special place in Stan's heart! Stan loved nature and always had a collection of insects and lizards. His favorites were praying mantises, sea monkeys, and salamanders. He enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, helicopters, watching airplanes, Yahtzee, his iPad, Doo-wop music, Ho Ho (Santa), White Castles, going through magazines, family sports, and the Channel 10 news. His favorite travel destinations were Clearwater, Hawaii, and Pigeon Forge. His pride and joy was winning a Screaming Eagle Harley Davidson motorcycle in 2000. Family will welcome friends 5-8 on Wednesday, January 8 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH where a visitation will be held at 10 am on Thursday, January 9 followed by a service at 11. Interment at Obetz Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The or The ARC Industries West Art Program, 250 W Dodridge Street, Columbus, OH 43202.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2020