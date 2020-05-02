Stanley Kopala
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kopala, Stanley
1932 - 2020
Stanley E. Kopala, age 87, Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was born October 13, 1932. Raised in Blawnox, Pennsylvania. Graduate of Aspinwall High School, class of 1950. Also attended Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics and graduated in January of 1953. He served four years in the USAF from January 1953 to January 1957. He was assigned to the 91st Strategic Reconnaissance Wing at Lockbourne Air Force Base in Ohio. He was a founding member of the 91st Strategic Reconnaissance Wing Association. Served as Director and Treasurer of the Association. Retired from Grange Mutual Casualty Company in June 31, 1994 after years with the company. Was a co-founder of G.R.E.A.T., a Grange Retirees organization. Served as President of the Eastern Civitan Club and the Reynoldsburg-Pickerington Civitan Club. He enjoyed fishing, making home movies and woodworking. Member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Preceded in death by wife Alice Kopala, son Steven Kopala. Survived by daughters, Lynne (Frank Watson) Eberly, Marcy (Jerry) Mounts; sons, Brad (Beth) Kopala, Duane (Samantha) Kopala, Daniel (Tracy) Kopala; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Edward (Barb) Kopala; many family and friends. Private funeral mass at Holy Spirit Catholic Church and private entombment St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 2 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral Mass
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Entombment
St. Joseph Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved