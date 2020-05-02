Kopala, Stanley
1932 - 2020
Stanley E. Kopala, age 87, Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was born October 13, 1932. Raised in Blawnox, Pennsylvania. Graduate of Aspinwall High School, class of 1950. Also attended Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics and graduated in January of 1953. He served four years in the USAF from January 1953 to January 1957. He was assigned to the 91st Strategic Reconnaissance Wing at Lockbourne Air Force Base in Ohio. He was a founding member of the 91st Strategic Reconnaissance Wing Association. Served as Director and Treasurer of the Association. Retired from Grange Mutual Casualty Company in June 31, 1994 after years with the company. Was a co-founder of G.R.E.A.T., a Grange Retirees organization. Served as President of the Eastern Civitan Club and the Reynoldsburg-Pickerington Civitan Club. He enjoyed fishing, making home movies and woodworking. Member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Preceded in death by wife Alice Kopala, son Steven Kopala. Survived by daughters, Lynne (Frank Watson) Eberly, Marcy (Jerry) Mounts; sons, Brad (Beth) Kopala, Duane (Samantha) Kopala, Daniel (Tracy) Kopala; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Edward (Barb) Kopala; many family and friends. Private funeral mass at Holy Spirit Catholic Church and private entombment St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 2 to May 4, 2020.