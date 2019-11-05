|
|
Kucinski, Stanley
1942 - 2019
After a 4-year battle with Alzheimer's, Stanley Joseph Kucinski passed peacefully on October 26, 2019, at the age of 77. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Shirley Laughman Kucinski; as well as his sister, Sandy Hallinan Kucinski; and brother, Greg Kucinski. Stan also leaves behind sons, Scott Kucinski and Steve Kucinski; daughter-in-law, Gretchen Wessel; and grandsons, Austin, Grant, and Chase. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Stan served in the Air Force as a Staff Sergeant. He graduated from The Ohio State University with two degrees and went on to have a successful career in the insurance bond business. Stan loved to golf and to fish, and he loved his cigars. Although gone too soon, Stan lived a fulfilling and meaningful life, and he will be missed deeply but remembered lovingly.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019