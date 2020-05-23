Lapczynski, Stanley
1938 - 2020
Stanley W. Lapczynski, age 81, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's on Friday, May 22, 2020. He was born on July 14, 1938 to the late Stanley and Mary (Wrona) Lapczynski. Stanley initially lived in The Bronx, NY and then moved to New Jersey. He graduated from St. Anthony of Padua Prep School in Watkins Glen, NY and then attended St. Francis Seminary. Stanley served in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea. He retired from Harris Semiconductor, formally known as RCA, where he worked in Somerville, NJ and Findlay, OH. After retirement, Stanley worked at Home Depot for 17 years. He enjoyed bowling, gardening, golfing with his son, and loved spending time with his grandchildren. Stanley was a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church. In addition to his parents, Stanley was preceded in death by his first wife of 49 years, Il Cho "Ann" Lapczynski. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Nancy Lapczynski; sons, Paul Lapczynski and James (Johanna) Lapczynski; grandchildren, Matthew, Jackson and James R. Lapczynski; stepchildren, Michelle (Jay) Simons and Monica (Ken) Bruns; step-grandchildren, August and Grace Bruns; and siblings, Gloria (Walt) Malinowski, Peter and MaryAnne Lapczynski. Private service will be held for the family. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Lewis Center, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 23 to May 25, 2020.