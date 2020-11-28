1/
Stanley Lerner
1940 - 2020
Stanley Milton Lerner, 80, passed away November 24, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents Helen and Edward Lerner. Survived by loving cousins. Stan was a graduate of The Ohio State University, and was a retired auditor for the state of Ohio. Stan was very philanthropic and was generous with his contributions to a variety of causes. He was a lover of nature and animals. His prize positions were his numerous albums of parks and scenery of animal and plant life. Stan was kind and loving and will be sorely missed. A private funeral was held on November 27. Donations in his name can be made to the charity of your choice.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
