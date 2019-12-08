|
|
Porembka, Jr. , Stanley
1929 - 2019
Stanley Walter Porembka Jr., 90, of Powell, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Stanley was born to the late Stanley Sr. and Anna Porembka on November 8, 1929 in Edenborn, PA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alma, and sister, Amelia. Stanley is survived by his sister Helen Kabala, his children Mark Porembka, Tod Porembka, Jody (Bruce) Ludwick and Karen Zinser and grandchildren, Kyle (Becky) Ludwick, Chad Ludwick and Destin Zinser. He worked at Battelle and retired from Bettis Westinghouse. There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Worthington Christian Village. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2019