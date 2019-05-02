Home

Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Stanley S. Cooper

Stanley S. Cooper Obituary
Cooper, Stanley S.
1936 - 2019
Stanley S. Cooper, age 83, passed away in Florida on May 2, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents David and Rose Cooper, wife Marsha Essie Cooper and brother Leonard Cooper. He is survived by his life partner, Leslee Rogosin; daughter, Natalie (David) Dutton; son, Howard (Julie) Cooper; granddaughter, Elizabeth Cooper; sister, Barbara (Steven) Cooper Schaeffer; nephews, Dr. Randy Cooper and Michael Cooper; and many more nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:30pm on Sunday, May 5 at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn – Temple Israel section. The family will observe Shiva at the Dutton residence Sunday - Thursday evenings. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Ohio and Cantorial fund at Temple Beth Kodesh of Boynton Beach Florida in his memory. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 3, 2019
