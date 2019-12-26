|
|
Vermilyea, Stanley
1946 - 2019
Stanley G. Vermilyea DMD retired Col. left us suddenly on December 16, 2019. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was the only son of Hattie Bittner Vermilyea and Stanley E. Vermilyea. He was born in his beloved Portland Oregon on January 29, 1948. Stan is survived by his wife, Ileana Villamarzo Vermilyea, his eldest daughter, Sheryl E. (Kevin) D'Souza, his two grandchildren Aaron and Jessica, his sons, Michael E. Vermilyea and Josue' J. Vermilyea. He was so proud of his children. He is preceded in death by his parents and his baby daughter Karen Marie (1979). Stan studied dentistry at the University of Oregon Dental School and joined the Army Dental Corps right out of Dental School. He loved the Army Dental Corps and all that it did for his advancement in the military. He received his MS in Dental Materials from the University of Michigan and his certificate in Prosthodontics from Walter Reed Army Medical Hospital. He retired from the Army at the rank of Colonel in 1992 and brought his family to Ohio where he joined the faculty of The Ohio State University College of Dentistry. Stan touched so many people during his 21 years in the Army and 20 years at OSU. He enjoyed teaching students and doing his own lab work. He retired from OSU in 2011, however he stayed connected to dentistry through his organizations. He was a member of The Commission on Dental Competency Assessments, examining our future dentists. He was president of the American Academy of Fixed Prosthodontics (2019). Stan was a Lifetime member of Strathmore's Who's Who. Stan loved to play piano and do wood working. He was an old soul, his love for the Big Band, 40s and 50s music, was evident in his collection of radio stations and albums. Services will be handled by Hill Funeral Home 220 S. State St. Westerville, Ohio 43081 where friends and family may visit from 4:00 to 7:00 on December 30, 2019 with Prayers by Fr. David Gwinner at 6:30. Services in Portland Oregon will be January 17, 2020 at 1pm at the Riverview Abbey 319 SW Taylors Ferry Rd. Portland, Oregon. 97219. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to s or The USO. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2019