Whited, Stanley
Stanley Whited, 70, of Beaver, formerly of Hilliard, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at his residence. He was born on June 24, 1948 in Columbus, the son of the late Frank and Maxine Hayes Whited. Stanley was also preceded in death by his daughter Michele Lynn Fickle, 3 brothers William, Frank and Larry Whited and one sister Carolyn Ellis. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam Era, where he received the Purple Heart. Stanley worked as a union carpenter and was a member of Local 200. Stanley is survived by one son, Stuart Tyler Whited; 2 brothers, Gary and Danny Whited; 3 sisters, Kathleen Miller, Sandra Wimer and Barbara Finroy; grandchildren, Jacob Fickle, Ashlyn Whited, Grace Rampersaud; and great grandson, Jace Holt; as well as many nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. We would like to thank Jerry and Anita Compton and the staff at Compton's Community Residential Care home for their compassion and loving care during his stay with them. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.adkinsfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019