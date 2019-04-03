|
|
Tsipas, Stavros
1931 - 2019
Stavros (Steve) Tsipas was born on March 5, 1931 in Xylokastron, Corinth, Greece and passed away on April 1, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Stavros served as a Sergeant in the Greek Police Department [stationed in Sparti, Tripoli and Patra, Greece] prior to immigrating to Canada and eventually the United States in the mid-1950s. Along with his wife Panagiota they navigated through Montreal, Toronto, Albany, NY, Chicago, IL, Detroit, MI, Cleveland, OH and eventually settled in Columbus, Ohio. Following his immigration to the United States, he took positions in various bakeries/commissaries through the Midwest. He briefly co-owned a Jolly Roger Doughnuts franchise then later took a position with Franklin County Courts. Thereafter, he was the Maître d' for the Kahiki Polynesian Restaurant formally located on E. Broad Street. From the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s, Stavros worked for the Ohio Lottery Commission where he eventually retired. Stavros was a devoted father, supportive grandfather, trusted friend, and confidant to all. He always had kind words to say of others. In times of sadness and distress, Stavros had a gift to always find a way to make you laugh and put any situation into proper perspective. Stavros was a lifelong advocate for the underdog and underprivileged. He was a skilled poker, gin, and backgammon player and fell in love with the sport of horse racing, while in Detroit, MI in the late 1950s, where he first learned about the story of Seabiscuit… the discarded unassuming thoroughbred from the 1930/40's who captured the hearts of Americans. He is preceded in death by his parents Athanasios Tsipas and Evangelia (Lambrinou) Tsipas, his sister Athena Tsipas, and his wife Panagiota (Anagnostopoulou) Tsipas. He is survived by his son, Athanasios (Thomas) Tsipas, his daughter-in-law, Virginia, and his three granddaughters, Evangelia, Panagiota, and Margarita. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, from 5-8p.m. at EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, Ohio, with Trisagion Prayer Service at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 10a.m, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 555 N. High Street, Columbus, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the Family requests donations be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019