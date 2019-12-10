Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
More Obituaries for Stelbern Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stelbern Davidson Jr.


1933 - 2019
Stelbern Davidson Jr. Obituary
Davidson Jr., Stelbern
1933 - 2019
Stelbern L Davidson Jr, age 86. Sunrise March 5, 1933 and Sunset December 4, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Friday, December 13, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The DAVIDSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019
