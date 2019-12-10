|
Davidson Jr., Stelbern
1933 - 2019
Stelbern L Davidson Jr, age 86. Sunrise March 5, 1933 and Sunset December 4, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Friday, December 13, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The DAVIDSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019