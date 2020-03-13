Home

Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Clintonville Chapel
4341 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 262-2600
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Restland Cemetery
Chagrin Falls, OH
View Map
Stella Grassel


1927 - 2020
Stella Grassel Obituary
Grassel, Stella
1927 - 2020
Stella Grassel, age 92, passed away on March 11, 2020. Services will be held at Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes Clintonville Chapel, 4343 N. High St, Columbus, Ohio, 43214, on Friday, March 20, 2020. The family will receive guests from 1-2 pm for visitation, with the funeral service beginning at 2 pm. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11 am at Restland Cemetery in Chagrin Falls, Ohio. For full obit please visit shaw-davis.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020
