Grassel, Stella
1927 - 2020
Stella Grassel, age 92, passed away on March 11, 2020. Services will be held at Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes Clintonville Chapel, 4343 N. High St, Columbus, Ohio, 43214, on Friday, March 20, 2020. The family will receive guests from 1-2 pm for visitation, with the funeral service beginning at 2 pm. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11 am at Restland Cemetery in Chagrin Falls, Ohio. For full obit please visit shaw-davis.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020