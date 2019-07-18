|
|
Garrabrant, Stella J.
1924 - 2019
Stella Jo Garrabrant (nee Hunter) passed away surrounded by those she loved and who loved her beyond measure in the early morning hours of July 15th. Born to Alma (Baldwin) and Merle Hunter on the very appropriate 4th of July in 1924, Stella grew up in her beloved hills of Old Man's Cave in Southern Ohio. She shared a cherished childhood with three sisters (Mabel, Nelly, and Alice) and three brothers (Earl, Clarence, and Melvin) where her devotion to family was learned and deeply valued all her life. Her passing completed the final piece to the family that was, and now is, together again. Stella led a remarkable life marrying the man she would love through thick and thin and for the rest of her life, Richard Garrabrant, meeting when they both worked at North American Rockwell in Columbus, Ohio. Together they raised six children in a home powered by her endless love, determination, and boundless strength. Never without words to encourage, bolster and comfort, but always with straightforward honesty and truth, she empowered her large and ever-growing family, including spouses, who she loved and respected dearly, in ways that would make her incredibly happy and very proud. Her life's mission was to be an example of living a life where family came first and where love was at the center of a life well lived and carefully and intentionally nurtured. She leaves behind a deeply saddened but enormously thankful family: Sherry (Tom) Sellers, Jan (Chet) Simmons, Rick (Nancy) Garrabrant, Tammy (Pakie) McGinnis, Kim (Roger) Coffman, and Sonja (Todd) Wilkin. Her 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren were given the precious gift of a grandmother who not only loved them completely, but believed in them totally: Courtney Sellers Wilson, Chad (Sandi) Sellers, Jay Simmons, Whitney (Zach) Harkavy, Quinn (James) Behler, Justin Garrabrant, Nicholas (Rebecca) Garrabrant, Olivia (Matt) Linsenmayer, Aly (Michael) McGoldrick, Kelli McGinnis, Noah (Kim Mulligan) Coffman, Kienan Coffman, Grace Coffman, Katie Wilkin and Ryan Wilkin; Brady (Bailey) Wooldridge, Logan Wilson, Dylan (Katie) Sellers, Dakotah Sellers, Stella and Sloane Harkavy, Everett and Jett Behler, Max Garrabrant, Miles and Marlo Garrabrant, Leo Linsenmayer, and Declan Coffman. Stella's stories of life and her vision of their futures are a legacy they will have for the rest of their lives and will be passed on to their children and the children yet to come. Stella's 95 years of a beautiful life well lived and deeply treasured will be celebrated with a private family gathering in the hills of Stella's childhood home. Her gifts of love, joy, strength, and light in our hearts will live on…just as she always intended. Stella's family wishes to thank the nurses, aides, and hospice of Mt. Carmel St. Ann's for their kind and compassionate care. Donations in her memory can be made to the Central Ohio Food Bank. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 19 to July 20, 2019